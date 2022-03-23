STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth smells a rat in Naini coalmine bid process

Pointing out that the technical bid and price bid of the coal mine were now completed, he questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 04:08 AM

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ongoing bidding process taken up by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) gives an unfair advantage to a single company at Naini Coalmine in Odisha, PCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday affirmed that the Congress would be approaching Supreme Court challenging the proceedings. 

Speaking to the media along with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that despite numerous complaints to the Union government and Central agencies, there was no response. 

Revanth Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to allot the mining rights of the Naini mine to his close aide B Srinivasa Rao, owner of Prathima Group after ensuring industrialist Adani is awarded the primary contract. 

He said that the Union government never asked the State government to cancel the tenders even after possessing a 49 per cent stake in the company.

On the issue of paddy procurement in Delhi, the TPCC chief reiterated that both the BJP and TRS were trying to divert the attention of people for political reasons. 

Referring to oft-repeated statements of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others that the Chief Minister and his family would be behind bars for large-scale misappropriation of funds, Revanth Reddy wondered as to why the Modi government was not initiating action. 

