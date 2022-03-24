STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rail Land Development Authority invites bids for Nizamabad railway land parcel

The developer will have the right to market and sublease built-up area for any lawful purpose.

Published: 24th March 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

train, railway, station, cargo

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids for the commercial development of a railway land parcel at Nizamabad. The site spanning 2204.96 sq.m is surrounded by commercial and semi-commercial areas and comes under the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway.

The land will be leased for 45 years with a referenced built-up area of 6173.89 sq.m for a reserve price of Rs 3.95 crore. The bid submission deadline is April 18. The location is adjacent to the Nizamabad bus depot. The site is bordered by the Nizamabad railway station. 

“Commercial developments, such as a retail space, hypermarket, or budget hotel will be the first of its kind on the site and boost the region’s real estate, tourism, and investment prospects. In light of the government’s plans to push the health sector, the site could also be suitable for setting up a Nursing Home,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA. Upon selection, the bidder will have the flexibility of carrying out the development as per local building bye-laws. 

The developer will have the right to market and sublease built-up area for any lawful purpose.Nizamabad city ranks third in Telangana and is a major industrial hub. Rice mills in Khanapur, spice park, and the Nizam Sugar Factory are some of the industries in the area. The growth of the local economy will be further strengthened by the proposed IT Tower and Incubation Hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad RLDA Railway land
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp