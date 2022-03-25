STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Poor families will bear the brunt of power tariff hike, says BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

In addition to that, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, he demanded that the CM step down if he could not procure paddy from the farmers in Rabi season.

Published: 25th March 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon his party workers to hold protests in all district headquarters on Friday against the State government’s decision to hike electricity charges, which he said, would put an additional burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the poor and middle-class. 

In a statement to media on Thursday, he claimed that out of the total Rs 17,000 crore electricity bills owed by the consumers to discoms, Rs 12,598 crore was owed by various government departments. Out of the outstanding bills amounting to Rs 4,603 crore owed by the citizens, most of them were residents of the old city, from whom ‘the State government didn’t dare to recover the outstanding dues,’ he said. He also accused the government of not paying Rs 48,000 crore outstanding dues to discoms. 

In addition to that, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, he demanded that the CM step down if he could not procure paddy from the farmers in Rabi season. “It is because you fear that the nexus between rice miller and your government may get exposed soon that you have started this drama of blaming the Centre,” he said in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Power tariff Telangana electricity
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp