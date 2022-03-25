Poor families will bear the brunt of power tariff hike, says BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon his party workers to hold protests in all district headquarters on Friday against the State government’s decision to hike electricity charges, which he said, would put an additional burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the poor and middle-class.

In a statement to media on Thursday, he claimed that out of the total Rs 17,000 crore electricity bills owed by the consumers to discoms, Rs 12,598 crore was owed by various government departments. Out of the outstanding bills amounting to Rs 4,603 crore owed by the citizens, most of them were residents of the old city, from whom ‘the State government didn’t dare to recover the outstanding dues,’ he said. He also accused the government of not paying Rs 48,000 crore outstanding dues to discoms.

In addition to that, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, he demanded that the CM step down if he could not procure paddy from the farmers in Rabi season. “It is because you fear that the nexus between rice miller and your government may get exposed soon that you have started this drama of blaming the Centre,” he said in the letter.