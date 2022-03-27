Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao meets officials of top 3 pharma firms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is on a US tour, held a series of meetings with the leadership of the top three world’s largest pharma giants including Pfizer, J&J and GSK. These three companies together represent more than $170 billion in annual revenue.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Director Life Sciences, Shakthi M Nagappan, were also present during the discussions. Rama Rao met Dr Albert Bourla, CEO and Chairman of Pfizer along with the company’s executive VP and Chief Global Supply Officer Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for healthcare and pharma in India. The Minister also met Uwe Schoenbeck, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer.

Rama Rao met Dr Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), to showcase the R&D ecosystem of Hyderabad. Later, Rama Rao met Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to introduce the technology and digital innovation capabilities of Hyderabad. According to a release, the leaders were extremely appreciative of the Minister’s presentation and also the efforts of the TRS government to promote life sciences.

Rama Rao also invited them to participate in the 20th BioAsia convention scheduled to be held in February, 2023.

Stopping for a spicy bite in NY

“Amidst all the hustle and bustle of New York City, relived some fond memories from past. Was walking down from meetings at Pfizer in midtown when I saw the street food joint on Lexington & 34th. Had to stop and relish some rice n chicken with hot sauce. Highly recommend. Finished the meal and jumped into a yellow cab as we were getting delayed for the next meeting with JnJ (sic),” KTR tweeted.

Sprinklr to set up office in Hyd

Hyderabad: US-based software company Sprinklr will set up its office in Hyderabad with a workforce of 1,000. This was conveyed to IT Minister K T Rama Rao by the representatives of Sprinklr on Saturday. They also informed the Minister that the estimated employee headcount will go up to 1,000 in the coming three to five years. Rama Rao assured them that the Telangana government would provide complete assistance to the company. Sprinklr is an American software company based in New York that develops a SaaS customer experience management (CXM) platform.

