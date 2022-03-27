STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana registers highest ever power demand on March 26

The State registered the highest ever power demand on Saturday, since the formation of Telangana.

Published: 27th March 2022 04:30 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State registered the highest ever power demand on Saturday, since the formation of Telangana. The peak demand of 13,742 MW was recorded for the time in the State this summer at 2.57 pm on Saturday. Officials are expecting that the peak power demand may touch 14,000 MW to 14,500 MW this season. However, TS Genco and TS Transco MD D Prabhakar Rao said that they were prepared to meet even if the power demand touches 15,000 MW in the summer. 

Incidentally, the previous highest peak demand was registered on March 26, 2021. The power consumption in Hyderabad too increased to maximum of 65 million units.

