STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre can’t privatise SCCL without TS nod, KCR misleading staff: BJP State President 

Sanjay quoted Joshi’s letter saying that since Telangana is the major stakeholder, no decision on SCCL can be taken by the Union government without the concurrence of the State government.

Published: 28th March 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the ruling TRS of trying to run a malicious campaign on the lines of the issue of paddy procurement by claiming that the Centre was going to ‘privatise’ Singareni Collieries, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that since the State government was a major stakeholder, it has the final say over the future of the SCCL and not the Union government. 

In a media statement, Sanjay referred to a letter received from Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi in which he clarified that the State and Union governments have joint ownership of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Sanjay quoted Joshi’s letter saying that since Telangana is the major stakeholder, no decision on SCCL can be taken by the Union government without the concurrence of the State government. “In view of the upcoming SCCL elections, KCR is trying to mislead its employees,” the BJP MP alleged. 

He said that the Union Minister had clarified in his letter that there was no proposal for privatisation of SCCL and the public auction of coal blocks situated in the command area of SCCL cannot be construed as ‘privatisation of SCCL’. 

In his letter, Pralhad Joshi informed that the auction of coal blocks was being carried out under the provisions of the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Campaign Paddy Procurement BJP SCCL
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp