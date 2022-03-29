Roll back power tariff hike, Congress urges TSERC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a reversal in the enhanced electricity tariff, the Congress on Monday urged the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) to take measures to bail out Discoms from their losses.

While submitting the representation at Singareni Bhavan at Lakdikapul, the team led by national vice-president of Kisan Congress, M Kodanda Reddy asked T Sriranga Rao, chairman, TSERC to come up with a concrete plan so that government rescues Discoms.

“We are also deeply concerned about the kind of losses the Discoms are facing due to the lopsided policies of the present TRS government. Never in history did the Discoms accumulate losses of Rs 60,000 crore,” the leaders said.

The grand old party leaders also asked the chairman why TSERC had failed to question the government on the non-clearance of its dues to the tune of Rs 13,600 crore.

“There appear to be massive irregularities and malpractices as 90% of contracts seem to have been allocated to one company. Therefore, there needs to be an ACB inquiry,” the leaders added.