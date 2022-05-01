From now on, pay Rs 500 to park car at Telangana's Yadadri 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has decided to allow private vehicles to be parked on the hillock. However, it has not given any relief to commoners including auto drivers, in terms of taking their vehicles up till the temple.

As per inside sources, a decision has been taken to issue parking tickets to cars to park their vehicles close to the temple, where there is very little space for parking. The temple authority is going to charge Rs 500 per hour, for parking a car near the temple. For every additional hour parked, the devotee has to spend Rs 100 more. This is being done to facilitate businessmen and those who can afford to pay that amount, so that they won’t have to park their cars at the base of the hillock and board the buses which are arranged by TSRTC to ferry the devotees to the temple, and back to the base.

However, autos are still not being allowed to ferry passengers to the temple, as there is not enough space atop the hillock for parking. Even twowheelers are not being allowed on the hillock due to the same reason. The new parking fee arrangement is expected to be initiated from Sunday. YTDA EO N Geetha couldn’t be reached for comment.