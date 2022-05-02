Telangana: Procter & Gamble's first liquid detergent making unit in India inaugurated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated US-based Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Kothur.

This is P&G's first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India. The company has invested about Rs 200 crore in setting up the new liquid detergent unit which focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel, Tide and baby care brand Pampers.

P&G also entered into an MoU with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the State of Telangana. At the event, P&G also donated about 1.3 lakh sanitary pads.

The P&G is an American multinational consumer goods corporation which is specialized in a wide range of personal health/consumer health, and personal care and hygiene products; these products are organized into several segments including beauty, grooming, health care, fabric & home care, and baby, feminine and family care.