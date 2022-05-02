STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Procter & Gamble's first liquid detergent making unit in India inaugurated

P&G also entered into an MoU with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the State of Telangana.

Published: 02nd May 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

P&G entered into an MoU with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated US-based Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Kothur. 

This is P&G's first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India. The company has invested about Rs 200 crore in setting up the new liquid detergent unit which focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel, Tide and baby care brand Pampers.

P&G also entered into an MoU with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the State of Telangana. At the event, P&G also donated about 1.3 lakh sanitary pads.

The P&G is an American multinational consumer goods corporation which is specialized in a wide range of personal health/consumer health, and personal care and hygiene products; these products are organized into several segments including beauty, grooming, health care, fabric & home care, and baby, feminine and family care.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao IT & Industries Minister Procter & Gamble
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp