Consumers reel under high power bills

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Power consumers in the state were in for a shock when they received the electricity bills for the month of April post the decision of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) to let Discoms increase power tariff.

Complaining that their April power bills were much higher compared to March bills, several consumers were left wondering how can the “increase be so sharp when the tariff hike is just 50 paise per unit?” “What’s the price per unit of electricity in Hyderabad? Last month, I got a bill of Rs 834 for 201 units.

This month, it is Rs 843 for 178 units,” lamented Tabrez, a city resident. It may be mentioned here that in March, the TSERC approved the Discoms proposal to increase 50 paise per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 1 per unit for High Tension consumers.“Why are Discoms collecting high customer charges when they are already collecting power bills through energy charges?” queried another consumer.