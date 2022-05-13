STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakash Raj meets TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The name of former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is also doing the rounds for nomination to the Upper House from Telangana.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday sounded the poll bugle by announcing the schedule for the biennial election to two vacancies in Rajya Sabha from Telangana. The ECI also issued notification for byelection to one seat in the Upper House.

Against this backdrop, film actor Prakash Raj met TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravalli farmhouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, fuelling speculation that he might be nominated to the Upper House.

Prakash Raj also met Rao in February this year. The name of former RS member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is also doing the rounds for nomination to RS from Telangana. As per the existing strength in the Assembly, the ruling TRS will win all three seats unopposed.

There are seven Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana, all held by the TRS. As per the election notification issued by the EC, the last date for filing of nominations for the bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat, which was vacated by TRS MP Banda Prakash, is May 19.

The polling will be held on May 30.The election commission announced the schedule for two regular vacancies from the State as incumbents Voditela Lakshmikanta Rao and Dharmapuri Srinivas will be retiring on June 21. 

The Schedule

  • The election notification for these two seats will be issued on May 24

  • The last date for filing of nominations is May 31

  • The scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 1. Election, if necessary, will be held on June 10

