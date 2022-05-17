STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buddhism can fight all social evils, says Haryana Additional Chief Secretary

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, guests illuminated 2,556 floodlights installed at various points on the Buddhavanam's premises.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Buddha statue in Amaravati. Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buddhism is the only solution to address various social evils and inequalities, and freedom is the only way to achieve peace. This was the message given by Dr Raja Shekhar Vundru, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, who delivered an address on ‘Buddhism for the contemporary world’ at Buddhavanam Buddhist Heritage Centre in Nagarjunsagar on the occasion of the 2,556th Buddha Jayanti on Monday.

Citing the example of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Haryana bureaucrat said he had followed Buddhism, which had inspired him to include many provisions for social equality in the Constitution. This in turn propelled the country to pursue the goals of social justice and equality.

The talk was also attended by MLA Nomula Bhagat, MLC Narsi Reddy,  archaeologist and Buddhist consultant for Buddhavanam Dr E Sivanagireddy, Special Officer for Buddhavanam Project Mallepalli Laxmaiah, veteran journalist K Ramachandra Murthy, Buddhist preacher Ram Pradhan Bhikshu, members of the Buddhist Society of India and other tourists.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, guests illuminated 2,556 floodlights installed at various points on the Buddhavanam's premises. The guests also released balloons on the occasion, to spread the message of peace.

TAGS
Buddhism Peace Social justice Equality
