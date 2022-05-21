Man stabbed to death for ‘honour’ in Hyderabad allegedly by his wife's kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old Neeraj Panwar was brutally stabbed in front of his father Rajender Panwar under Shahinayathgunj police station limits on Friday, allegedly by the relatives of his wife as he belonged to a different caste. The Panwars had settled in the city several decades ago and were into retail groundnut business. Neeraj was heading to a shop at Mitti Ka Sher when the incident took place.

A source said that Rajender Panwar had been worried about the safety of his son even though a year had passed by since the marriage due to indirect threats from his daughter-in-law’s relatives. Upon his insistence, Neeraj had lodged a complaint with Afzalgunj police. Following the murder, Shahinayathgunj police registered a case under IPC 302 against persons unknown and began investigating.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. Meanwhile, protests broke out in Begum Bazaar late on Friday after news of the murder broke. Relatives and friends of Neeraj gathered and raised slogans against the police. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure justice.