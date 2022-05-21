Telangana government raises upper age limit to apply for police jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday enhanced the upper age limit for police jobs by two years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision to enhance the upper age limit by two years following a request by MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. In his request, Rajeshwar Reddy brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the implementation of 95 per cent job quota for locals for the first time and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic for the past two years.

Taking the request into consideration, the Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and the DGP to initiate measures immediately. Following the State government’s decision, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board extended the last date for applying for police jobs till 10 pm of May 26, 2023.

Later, the Chief Secretary issued a GO, which stated: “In respect of various services/categories of posts of uniformed services in police, fire prisons, Special Protection Force, Excise, Transport and Forest departments, the maximum age limit shall be raised by further two years, in addition to the raise of three year already notified on April 13, 2022”. The relaxation will be applicable for a period of two years.