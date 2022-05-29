First rake laden with coal reaches KTPS from Sattupalli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first goods train which left Sattupalli in Khammam district with a coal consignment reached the Kothagudem Thermal Power Plant (KTPS) on the newly laid railway line on Saturday. The new line is a prestigious project of the South Central Railway (SCR). It has been laid jointly laid by SCR and Singareni Collieries Limited (SCCL) for transporting coal from the nearby mines in Sattupalli area. As a part of this, the laying of the entire railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli was completed.

Electrification works have also been completed between Bhadrachalam and Bhavanapalem, with only another small stretch between Bhavanapalem to Sattupalli pending (approximately 15 km). The electrification and other remaining works are going on at a fast pace and are likely to be completed shortly.

The Bhadrachalam Road - Sattupalli New Rail Line Project was sanctioned in 2010-11. It has been taken up on a cost-sharing basis, with SCCL bearing Rs 618.55 crore of the total cost of Rs 927.94 crore. The line stretches for a distance of 54.10 km and involves three crossing stations (Koyagudem, Chandrugonda and Bhavanapalem).

SCR General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain appreciated SCR officials and SCCL authorities for starting the first train. He said it will facilitate the transportation of coal to various destinations, thereby benefiting both the power plants and the development of the surrounding area.