MEIL to build Mongolia’s first greenfield oil refinery in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for the Mongol Refinery Project, which entails building Mongolia’s first oil refinery. According to the EPC deal, MEIL will build this new refinery in Mongolia. MEIL will build EPC-2 (Open Art Units, Utilities & Offsites, Plant Buildings) and EPC-3 (Captive Power Plants) at a cost of USD 790 million using advanced technology in Mongolia. Engineers India Limited is the Project Management Consultant for this G2G partnership project. The project is part of the Development Partnership Administration initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.