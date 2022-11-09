Home States Telangana

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha denies receiving any letter from Governor Tamilisai

Minister fails to meet Tamilisai as per latter’s invite to discuss Bill on recruitment in varsities

Published: 09th November 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tussle between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the State government is showing no signs of abating with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy not visiting Raj Bhavan, as asked, to explain the provision of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill.

When contacted, the minister said that she had not received any letter from Raj Bhavan. “I have seen in the media that Raj Bhavan had sent a letter to me. But I have not received it. I will respond only after I get the letter,” she said.

A source in the state government said: “Bills should be debated in the Assembly and not in Raj Bhavan.” The cryptic comment gave enough indication that the minister might ignore the letter from the governor which she says she has not received. Sources, however, said that the letter was sent to the minister through a messenger.

On April 12, the State Assembly passed the Bill which is meant for the constitution of a board for making recruitment to universities instead of taking up university-wise recruitment. The government piloted the Bill claiming that its intention was to hasten the process of recruitment to about 3,500 teaching and non-teaching posts in 11 universities. The State government studied various models in other States before coming up with the Bill.

The Bill was passed by the State Legislature but it has been pending with the Governor as she is yet to give her assent. The students’ unions may stage a protest at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday as they threatened if assent is not given to the Bill.

Flashpoint
The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill becomes the latest cause for differences in already strained relations between Tamilisai and the KCR government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Telangana
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp