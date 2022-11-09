Telangana Education Minister Sabitha denies receiving any letter from Governor Tamilisai

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tussle between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the State government is showing no signs of abating with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy not visiting Raj Bhavan, as asked, to explain the provision of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill.

When contacted, the minister said that she had not received any letter from Raj Bhavan. “I have seen in the media that Raj Bhavan had sent a letter to me. But I have not received it. I will respond only after I get the letter,” she said.

A source in the state government said: “Bills should be debated in the Assembly and not in Raj Bhavan.” The cryptic comment gave enough indication that the minister might ignore the letter from the governor which she says she has not received. Sources, however, said that the letter was sent to the minister through a messenger.

On April 12, the State Assembly passed the Bill which is meant for the constitution of a board for making recruitment to universities instead of taking up university-wise recruitment. The government piloted the Bill claiming that its intention was to hasten the process of recruitment to about 3,500 teaching and non-teaching posts in 11 universities. The State government studied various models in other States before coming up with the Bill.

The Bill was passed by the State Legislature but it has been pending with the Governor as she is yet to give her assent. The students’ unions may stage a protest at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday as they threatened if assent is not given to the Bill.

Flashpoint

The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill becomes the latest cause for differences in already strained relations between Tamilisai and the KCR government

