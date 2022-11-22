Home States Telangana

Secunderabad station yard to be free from flooding

The activity involved pipes pushing 14 crossing lines and several points and crossings.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken major work for addressing the problem of water logging in the Secunderabad station yard. For the first time in SCR, the micro-tunnelling method has been used through Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for pushing the pipes in the yard and crossing railway lines.

To permanently address the issue of water logging in the station yard and the resultant disruption in train movements, the divisional team deployed TBMs to create micro-tunnelling and 1.8 dia RCC pipes were pushed for a barrel length of 75 metres towards the Vikarabad end of the station yard.

The activity involved pipes pushing 14 crossing lines and several points and crossings. A drive pit was made wherein a Tunnel Boring Machine was launched from one end by pumping water in the form of high-intensity jets all along the circumference of the TBMs.

Simultaneously, earth in the form of the wet slurry was pumped out as the TBM proceeded ahead. Utmost care was taken during the pushing to ensure the smooth operation of the work, avoiding any slippages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway micro-tunnelling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp