AWS to invest Rs 36,000 crore for new Hyderabad region service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to invest an estimated $4.4 billion (Rs 36,300 crore) in India by 2030 through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

The investment includes capital expenditure on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

The investment is also estimated to support more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during this time. These jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy.

On Tuesday, AWS launched its second AWS Infrastructure Region in India, the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, wherein developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organisations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end-users from data centres located in India.

“We welcome AWS’s commitment to invest approximately Rs 36,300 crore in the AWS Region in Hyderabad, which strengthens Telangana’s position as a progressive data centre hub in India,” said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“We recognise the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations in India,” he added.

With its launch, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones.

Services on offer by AWS

Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including storage, data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

