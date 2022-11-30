13th century temple at the mercy of elements

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The historic 13th-century Durga Malleshwara Swamy Temple at Kothuru in Khanapur Mandal of Warangal district, built during the Kakatiya regime, has fallen on bad days. The temple, where prayers have been offered for many centuries, is now beginning to crumble and would collapse if the Archaeology department does not take any action.

The State Archaeology department has declared the temple as an ancient monument and notified it as a protected structure under Section 30(1) of the State Archaeological and Remains Act 1960. But there has been no effort either to protect or renovate these ancient monuments. As there is no one to keep a watch, several of the sculptures at this temple were either damaged or had been stolen.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, an official of the State Archaeology department, under the condition of anonymity, said that the Durga Malleshwara Swamy Temple was marked for dismantlement and reconstruction at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. The proposal sent to the State government seeking funds for the reconstruction of the temple has been gathering dust. “Till now, the State government has not released even a red cent for the temple construction works,” the official said.

M Srikanth, a resident of the Kothuru village, said that though devotees come to offer prayers every Monday, the State Archaeology department has turned a blind eye to the need for renovation.“The temple stones and pillars are crumbling and yet no numbering has been given to any of the pillars or the sculptures,” he said.

It was in fact the villagers who are trying to protect the temple from the vagaries of nature. “The villagers formed a committee and collected funds for the development of the temple. The committee members have been performing puja on Mondays and Fridays. The State government should at least come forward to take up restoration of the temple,” Srikanth added.

