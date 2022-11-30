Home States Telangana

Electrification of M’nagar-Gadwal section completed

The portion between Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar has already been electrified as part of a separate project.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a major thrust to mission electrification, South Central Railway (SCR) has completed electrification works between Mahbubnagar and Gadwal for a distance of 72.7 route km (RKM). With this, a total of 385 RKMs have been electrified till date in the current financial year.

This is the highest amongst all zones of the Indian Railways in terms of electrification done in the current financial year.

The section between Mahbubnagar-Gadwal stations has been electrified as part of the Dhone-Kurnool City-Mahbubnagar; Secunderabad-Mudkhed-Manmad electrification project which was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 783 RKMs at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore. 

The portion between Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar has already been electrified as part of a separate project. With the section between Gadwal-Raichur already being electrified, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad-Raichur and beyond with electric traction.

The electrification works have been proceeding at a fast pace in the current financial year, with the focus being given to provide the last mile. This has resulted in the Zone commissioning 385 RKMs of electrification since April 1, 2022. 

The sections commissioned in the current financial year include: Washim-Hingoli Deccan for 46.3 km, Kalikiri-Tummanamgutta for 49.9 km, Khanapur-Latur Road for 98.7 km, Manoharabad-Kamareddi for 67.3 km, Aravalli-Nidadavolu for a distance of 32.8 km, Bhavanapalem-Sattupalli for 14.3 km, Gooty Bypass line for 3.2 km and Mahbubnagar-Gadwal for 72.7 km.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, said that the Zone is working at a fast pace towards 100 per cent electrification of the existing broad gauge lines across its rail network.

