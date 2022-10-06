Home States Telangana

Telangana off, now call it Bharat Rashtra Samithi

The BRS will initially be launched in Maharashtra with its affiliated farmer association setting up its units there.

Published: 06th October 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao reads a resolution of the party’s general body to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | PTI

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana on Wednesday began to shake off its regional image by rechristening itself as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The TRS general body that met in the morning, adopted a resolution to convert itself into a national party. Its constitution was amended accordingly.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) read out the resolution at 1.19 pm, the most auspicious time of the day as per the almanac, in the presence of JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan. The party will submit a copy of the resolution to the Election Commission of India shortly.

The BRS will initially be launched in Maharashtra with its affiliated farmer association setting up its units there.KCR had announced his national foray six months ago to counter the lopsided policies of the BJP government at the Centre. He intends to showcase his Telangana model as an alternative ahead of the 2024 polls. 

It is not clear yet whether the BRS would want to forge a poll pact with Congress. Both the BJP and the Congress are its main rivals in Telangana. Also, Assembly polls in Telangana are due next year.“Today’s meeting was an internal one. Leaders from various other parties will be invited to an event to launch the party,” KCR told the gathering.

