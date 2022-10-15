Telanagana HC suspends decision to de-notify 52 acres at Guttala Begumpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, in its interim orders, temporarily suspended the decision of Revenue officials to de-notify 52 acres of land in Survey No. 63, Guttala Begumpet village, Serilingampally mandal from the prohibitory list under Section 22A of the Stamps and Registration Act and allow registrations.

Questioning the State administration and Rangareddy district Collector over the rationale behind the decision to de-notify the land, Justice K. Lakshman asked the government how it arrived at the conclusion that the land was not its own. The judge also wanted to know why the government abandoned its claim to the disputed land, which has been pending in court since the 1950s.

The area in the aforementioned survey, which is approximately 78 acres, was previously designated as “kancha sarkari” (government land) and was placed on a list of properties that cannot be registered under Section 22 of the Stamps and Registration Act. The High Court made it clear in 2018 that the status quo over these areas should be maintained till further orders.

Inexplicably, on August 10, 2022, the Rangareddy district Collector issued a proceeding recommending to the Commissioner and Inspector General of the Stamps and Registration Department that entries be amended by de-notifying the prohibitory list under Section 22A of the Stamps and Registration Act in respect of the lands in Survey No. 63/2 to the extent of 52 acres at Guttala Begumpet. The land was then de-notified and some registrations took place. However, the remaining 24 acres continued to be on the prohibited list.

The High Court was approached by Bukthyar Khan, Nusrat Yar Khan and others who are claiming the land and have filed lawsuits against the government for designating the land as government. They argued that their rival parties should not be allowed to register because they are inamdars and have obtained ORC orders.Directing the GHMC, Registration department, Rangareddy district Collector and other parties to file counters by October 27, Justice Lakshman granted temporary suspension orders.

