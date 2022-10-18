CBI questions YSRC MP’s son in excise policy scam

HYDERABAD/ VIJAYAWADA : Continuing the investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday interrogated Magunta Raghunath Reddy, son of YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, at its headquarters in New Delhi. Sources said that the officials asked Raghunath about his involvement and alleged interest in meeting with traders and his interaction with several officers.

The CBI found that their company had bagged the tender to set up liquor retail units in five zones and had also been carrying out business in several other States. In reply, Raghunath said he was a veteran in the field and had been operating the business in eight to 10 States for the last 40 years, and had complied with tender specifications to bag the tenders.

Ever since the investigation agencies have speeded up probe into the Delhi liquor scam, Raghunath Reddy’s name has been coming to the fore. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches twice in MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s offices and residences in Nellore, Hyderabad, Delhi and other locations. The MP, however, had earlier clarified that neither him nor his family members had any connections with the Delhi liquor policy scam, and some of their relatives had reportedly some shares in the business.

Magunta family hails from Nellore and is also into various other businesses including civil contracts, newspaper printing and others. The family came into limelight with Magunta Subburami Reddy’s election as an MP from Ongole constituency in 1991 on Congress ticket.

Family involvement?

Sources said officials had also summoned the managing director (MD) of a pharmaceutical company regarding his involvement in the scam. The MD was questioned on his firm bagging tenders to set up wine marts and retail outlets in four excise zones in New Delhi. CBI officials also asked him what Raghunath’s role was in formulating the policy and his involvement in meeting with different traders. In reply, sources said, the MD said that his company was carrying out businesses in several States and that Raghunath would only provide guidance.

When officials asked him about his relatives, who are also in the liquor business, joining several liquor retail outlets in New Delhi before the new excise policy came into effect, the MD said he didn’t have any links with their relatives.

Questioning to continue

CBI also grilled another accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai on Monday regarding bribes to get retail outlets in Delhi. Sources told TNIE that Vijay Nair, Arjun Pandey and Dinesh Arora had contacted Pillai earlier this year and shared information about the new excise policy. After that, Pillai met members of a political family seeking money to invest in the liquor retail business. Later, he met Abhishek Rao Boinpally and started Robin Distilleries. The officials also asked about his money transactions with Abhishek Rao. In reply, Pillai said both of them were partners and he had taken the money from the MD as a hand loan. Sources said the pharmaceutical firm MD and will Arun Ramchandra Pillai will appear for questioning on Tuesday as well.

