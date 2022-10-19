Five projects worth Rs 1.1K crore launched in Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the life sciences sector in Telangana, five new projects with a cumulative investment worth Rs 1,100 crore and employment potential for about 3,000 people, were launched at Genome Valley in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

New facilities of Yapan Bio NS Piramal Pharma focused on novel vaccines & biologics, RX Propellant and UK-based Actis, preclinical research centre of GV Research platform, US-based Envigo and electronics testing facility of Vimta Labs were launched.

On this occasion, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said while Hyderabad already had the largest multi-tenant labspace in the country and one of the highest in the region housing more than 3 million sq.ft at international standards. Another 2 million sq.ft was getting added in Genome Valley, including 0.9 million sq.ft that was launched, the Minister added.

“Overall, Genome Valley has more plug-and-play multi-tenant labspace than the rest of all clusters in India and today we are further widening this gap. I am thrilled and confident of achieving the vision of becoming a USD 100 billion life sciences ecosystem, sooner than envisioned,” he said.

Foundation stone laid for Biopharma hub

KTR laid the foundation stone for the Bio-pharma Hub (B-Hub) being jointly established by TSIIC and the Department of Biotechnology at Genome Valley. This B-Hub is being set up as a catalyst for more research in Genome Valley, which has become the most important for the bio-pharma sector in India.

He said that the B-Hub would be the centre for various programs such as Hyderabad-based research development, partnership with various world-class companies and required training and research. Biotechnology companies in Hyderabad will benefit a lot from B-Hub. He expressed confidence that with the establishment of the B-Hub, Telangana will consolidate its top position in the field.

