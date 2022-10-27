Home States Telangana

Mahabubabad lad who conquered four peaks across the world since 2021

This year he summited two mountain peaks, Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh in June and Mount Elbrus in September.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:47 AM

Mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth Naik

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  From the Trans-Himalaya mountain range in Leh to Mount Elbrus in Russia, a young mountaineer from Mahabubabad district Bhukya Yashwanth Naik scaled four different peaks around the world since 2021. This year he summited two mountain peaks, Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh in June and Mount Elbrus in September. The 18-year-old mountaineer says he wants to summit seven different mountain peaks within the span of one year, which will make him the youngest in achieving such a rare feat.

Mountaineer Yashwanth, speaking to TNIE said, “ Earlier I didn’t have any idea about mountaineering and I always wanted to join the defence services. Out of personal interest, I started training at the age of 15 in a rock climbing institute in Bhuvanagiri. I gradually developed a passion for mountaineering. Before my first summit in Leh, I received fifteen days of training from Transcend Adventure.”

Explaining his experience of mounting Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world (5,895 metres), he said, “ It took five days to summit the peak. There were three Indians and Serpas to guide us through the trek. After reaching 5000 metres, because of the variations in climatic conditions we experience nausea, bleeding from nose and other physical pains. We have continuously hiked without any food, water or sleep and survived merely on tablets.”

Speaking about his recent expedition to Mount Elbrus, the most prominent peak in Russia which is about 5,642 metres high, he says, “ Out of my four summits, this has been the most challenging one because of the extreme weather conditions and strong winds. During the day the temperature was -22 degree Celsius and during nights it would fall to - 30 degree Celsius. It was continuously snowing and it was very hard for my body to adapt to the low temperatures and freezing winds.”

He said: “I was the only Indian there. Not many people in Russia speak English, so communication was also a barrier. I’ve seen many people return without summiting the peak but we kept moving forward despite the odds.”

“When we reached the peak almost, we had to climb a 90-degree angle slope with the help of ropes. But after reaching the peak and witnessing the spectacular views from the top I forgot all the hardship and trouble I have faced. The feeling is unparalleled and cannot be explained in words.”

