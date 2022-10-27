Home States Telangana

Review Board rejects Raja Singh’s appeal

The PD Act Review Board on Wednesday rejected the appeal of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh to reconsider the decision to keep him in custody.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The PD Act Review Board on Wednesday rejected the appeal of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh to reconsider the decision to keep him in custody. Singh had already appeared before the Review Board on September 29 through video conference. In the meeting, the members also noted the representation by Singh’s wife demanding the revocation of the PD Act.

“The government, after careful examination of the representation, has observed that there are no valid grounds and reasons made out therein to set aside/revoke the detention orders. Hence, the same is hereby rejected,” the order read.

Singh’s advocate, K Karuna Sagar, said, “The rejection order is not final and it will be challenged before the High Court. This order won’t affect the pending writ petition.”

