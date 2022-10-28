Telangana: Title transfer of power connections simplified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief for power consumers, the TSSPDCL has simplified the process of getting the title ownership of the electricity service connection changed. Consumers can now get the name on the power service connection changed by submitting documents through TSSPDCL website: www.tssouthernpower.com or through Integrated Customer Service Centres / Customer Service Centres. TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy has issued instructions to the superintending engineer / operations to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines issued on the amended list of documents for title transfer, so as to not cause any inconvenience to the consumers. The SEs, operations, will review the title transfer applications regularly, duly looking into the reasons for rejections and also ensuring that the name changes/ title transfers are affected within the SOP limit of seven days.