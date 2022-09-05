Hyderabad road development set to come to fruition by next year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of improving the road infrastructure in Greater Hyderabad for smooth vehicular traffic and reducing commute time as well as reducing air pollution levels, the work on the remaining 16 flyovers, taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), will be completed by next year. Of the total 47 SRDP works, 31 flyovers, underpasses, grade separators, road over bridges (RoBs), and road under bridges (RuBs) have been completed and thrown open to the public.

"Strategic Road Development Program #SRDP is changing the face of #Hyderabad road infrastructure. In Phase-1 of SRDP, 31 projects completed & 16 more being worked upon Phase -2 will be initiated soon," Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

The 31 works that were completed and opened to traffic include 15 flyovers, underpasses (5), ROBs/ RUBs (7), Cable Stayed Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu (1), Panjagutta steel bridge (1) Panjagutta widening (1), ORR to Medak Rehabilitation (1).

Of the remaining 16 projects that are under progress, 13 are being executed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the remaining by the National Highways. The SRDP is aimed at covering the major traffic corridors and activity centres such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Patancheruvu, Abids, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, L B Nagar, Shamshabad airport, Uppal, Secunderabad, ECIL, Alwal, Kompally and Jeedimetla.

