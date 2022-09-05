Home States Telangana

Hyderabad road development set to come to fruition by next year

Once the remaining 16 flyovers become operational, commuters can look forward to hassle-free travel experience

Published: 05th September 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of improving the road infrastructure in Greater Hyderabad for smooth vehicular traffic and reducing commute time as well as reducing air pollution levels, the work on the remaining 16 flyovers, taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), will be completed by next year. Of the total 47 SRDP works, 31 flyovers, underpasses, grade separators, road over bridges (RoBs), and road under bridges (RuBs) have been completed and thrown open to the public.

"Strategic Road Development Program #SRDP is changing the face of #Hyderabad road infrastructure. In Phase-1 of SRDP, 31 projects completed & 16 more being worked upon Phase -2 will be initiated soon," Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

The 31 works that were completed and opened to traffic include 15 flyovers, underpasses (5), ROBs/ RUBs (7), Cable Stayed Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu (1), Panjagutta steel bridge (1) Panjagutta widening (1), ORR to Medak Rehabilitation (1).

Of the remaining 16 projects that are under progress, 13 are being executed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the remaining by the National Highways. The SRDP is aimed at covering the major traffic corridors and activity centres such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Bachupally, Patancheruvu, Abids, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, L B Nagar, Shamshabad airport, Uppal, Secunderabad, ECIL, Alwal, Kompally and Jeedimetla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp