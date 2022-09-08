Home States Telangana

RFCL job scam: Congress protest bid foiled by police

Several Congress leaders, including DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar, were taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Malayala police station.

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police foiled district Congress leaders’ plan to stage a protest at Rajarampalli in Jagtial on Wednesday demanding justice for the terminated workers of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL). Several Congress leaders, including DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar, were taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Malayala police station.

The DCC president demanded that Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar take the initiative to get money paid by the terminated employees back from TRS leader who ‘acted’ as middlemen. He alleged that among hundreds of victims who fell prey to the fraud 25 were from Jagtial who spent lakhs of rupees for jobs in RFCL. Their dream was shattered after their services were terminated by RFCL, he said.

The Congress leaders urged CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene and take action against his party leaders who ‘cheated’ poor people. They threatened to continue protests until justice was done to the victims. One of the terminated workers, Munja Harish, ended his life while another victim, Gangula Shekar made a suicide attempt and is recovering in hospital.

