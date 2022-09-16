Home States Telangana

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation to take up seven new link roads on the anvil

The link corridors will enhance the commercial establishments and value of properties.

Published: 16th September 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will take up seven new links roads under Package-I of Phase-III at an estimated cost of Rs 203.34 crore. These link roads are in addition to the construction of 13 new link roads proposed under Package-III in Phase-III recently at an estimated cost of Rs 293 crore.

Altogether works on 20 link roads costing over Rs 496 crore will be taken up shortly. The link roads under Package-I in Phase-III are: Bapu Ghat Bridge to P&T colony East side of Esa River (2.10km), Kothur Railway crossing to Kummariguda Junction (2.60 km), Kothur Y Junction to Vinayak steel (NH 44), (1.50 km),  NH 44 Shamshabad Bus Stop to Oasis International School (Rallaguda road) (4 km), Shamshabad Railway crossing to Dharmagiri Road (5 km), NH-44 Tondupally Junction to ORR Service Road (3 km) and Gollapally NH Junction to ORR Service Road, Pedda Golconda (7 km). The link corridors will enhance the commercial establishments and value of properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp