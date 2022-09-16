Hyderabad Road Development Corporation to take up seven new link roads on the anvil

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) will take up seven new links roads under Package-I of Phase-III at an estimated cost of Rs 203.34 crore. These link roads are in addition to the construction of 13 new link roads proposed under Package-III in Phase-III recently at an estimated cost of Rs 293 crore.

Altogether works on 20 link roads costing over Rs 496 crore will be taken up shortly. The link roads under Package-I in Phase-III are: Bapu Ghat Bridge to P&T colony East side of Esa River (2.10km), Kothur Railway crossing to Kummariguda Junction (2.60 km), Kothur Y Junction to Vinayak steel (NH 44), (1.50 km), NH 44 Shamshabad Bus Stop to Oasis International School (Rallaguda road) (4 km), Shamshabad Railway crossing to Dharmagiri Road (5 km), NH-44 Tondupally Junction to ORR Service Road (3 km) and Gollapally NH Junction to ORR Service Road, Pedda Golconda (7 km). The link corridors will enhance the commercial establishments and value of properties.

