Revenue need to go up for Munugode bypoll: Amit Shah to party

Union Home Minister asks party candidate Rajagopal about his strategy to win Muslim votes in the constituency

Published: 18th September 2022 04:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his dissatisfaction over the way the BJP State unit has been implementing the party’s poll strategy for the forthcoming by-election to Munugode.

At the party’s core committee meeting held at the Tourism Plaza on Saturday in the presence of the party’s State general secretaries, president, vice-presidents, national executive members and in-charges, he asked them to step up their poll campaign, as he believed that the notification could be issued in the last week of October, and the by-election could be held in the first week of December.

Shah also asked BJP’s candidate from Munugode constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as to how the latter was going to win the votes of the Muslim minorities. He directed him to ensure that the Centre’s schemes for the minorities were properly explained to the potential beneficiaries.

Shah also told the BJP leaders that it was necessary to inform the people of Munugode that TRS and Congress were sooner or later going to join hands and that the BJP was the only genuine alternative to the two parties.

Shah also wanted to know the progress of the Praja Sangrama Yatra and whether all the leaders were cooperating. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay informed Shah that the pada yatra was receiving good response from the people. However, he told Shah that the State government continued to create obstacles to it.

Amit Shah also visited BJP MLA Etala Rajender at the latter’s residence in Shamirpet and consoled his family on the recent death of  Rajender’s father Etala Mallaiah.

