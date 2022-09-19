Home States Telangana

Rare terracota figurine of ‘Yakshini’ found in Cheriyal

Interestingly, the Yakshini figurine found in Geesukonda village in Warangal district was also found similar to the one found in Akunoor.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rare terracota figurine of a ‘Yakshini’ (demigoddess) claimed to be of the Ikshvakus period was found in Akunoor village of Cheriyal mandal in Siddipet district by K Srinivas, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB).The Yakshini, who has been revered by Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, has a ‘Makarika’ headdress on her head, a Chudamani on her forehead, Kundalas on her ears, according to S Haragopal, convener of KTCB.

He told TNIE that her features and ornamentation were similar to terracota figurines found during the Nagarjunakonda and Kondapur excavations. Interestingly, the Yakshini figurine found in Geesukonda village in Warangal district was also found similar to the one found in Akunoor. The former was dated back to the period of the Satavahanas. Apart from the figurine, beads and pottery shells, iron pigments and ‘Sarvatobhadra’ Jain sculpture were found at the site, which the explorers claim to have belonged to the period of the Satavahanas.

Though dating the artifacts to the period of the Ikshvakus is debatable because they had ruled this region only for 75 years, according to Archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy, based on the style of art and certain features, the one found in Akunoor could be attributed to the Ikshvakus.

