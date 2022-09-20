Home States Telangana

31 students of residential school fall sick in Telangana

Fellow students alleged that they were being served substandard food for the last three days.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Food fraud, Food poisoning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a suspected case of food poisoning, 31 students of Kagaznagar Minority Residential School in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Monday evening. The students reportedly fell unconscious soon after having dinner. After being informed by the school management, police rushed to the school and shifted the students in their vehicle to the Kagaznagar hospital for treatment. Police had to make three trips to shift all 31 students to the hospital.

Fellow students alleged that they were being served substandard food for the last three days. “We have been finding small insects in the rice being served to us for the last three days. We have complained to the management and asked them to resolve this problem. But our pleas fell on deaf ears. As a result, our friends are now hospitalised,” said a student on condition of anonymity.

The school principal, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter and also prevented the media from entering the hostel. Incidents of food poisoning at welfare schools are on the rise in the recent days, with dozens of students landing in hospitals. Recently, a girl student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kagaznagar died, apparently after consuming contaminated food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food-poisoning Telangana substandard food
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp