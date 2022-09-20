31 students of residential school fall sick in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a suspected case of food poisoning, 31 students of Kagaznagar Minority Residential School in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district fell ill on Monday evening. The students reportedly fell unconscious soon after having dinner. After being informed by the school management, police rushed to the school and shifted the students in their vehicle to the Kagaznagar hospital for treatment. Police had to make three trips to shift all 31 students to the hospital. Fellow students alleged that they were being served substandard food for the last three days. “We have been finding small insects in the rice being served to us for the last three days. We have complained to the management and asked them to resolve this problem. But our pleas fell on deaf ears. As a result, our friends are now hospitalised,” said a student on condition of anonymity. The school principal, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter and also prevented the media from entering the hostel. Incidents of food poisoning at welfare schools are on the rise in the recent days, with dozens of students landing in hospitals. Recently, a girl student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kagaznagar died, apparently after consuming contaminated food.