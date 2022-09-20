Helped by IT Minister KTR, Telangana girl finishes BTech, gets four job offers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rudra Rachana, who was helped by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in pursuing B Tech three years ago, has got four job opportunities. Rachana, an orphan, had secured a provisional admission in the prestigious Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet, in July 2019.

However, she did not have money to pay for the college and hostel fee. A request had been posted on Twitter three days before the last date to pay the fee. KTR who got to know about her dilemma, immediately responded to the request. He met Rachana and her relatives and extended financial assistance to meet her college expenses. Fast forward four years, Rachana has completed B Tech in Computer Science in June.

Now, she has software job offers from four prominent IT companies. Rachana hails from Thandriyal village, Kathalapur mandal, Jagtial district. Orphaned in her childhood, she and her sister had to face many hardships right from the beginning. Rachana stayed in an orphanage while studying class X. Thereafter, she pursued diploma course in a polytechnic college in Hyderabad staying at the government-run home in Yousufguda before joining CBIT.

HYDERABAD: Rudra Rachana, who was helped by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in pursuing B Tech three years ago, has got four job opportunities. Rachana, an orphan, had secured a provisional admission in the prestigious Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet, in July 2019. However, she did not have money to pay for the college and hostel fee. A request had been posted on Twitter three days before the last date to pay the fee. KTR who got to know about her dilemma, immediately responded to the request. He met Rachana and her relatives and extended financial assistance to meet her college expenses. Fast forward four years, Rachana has completed B Tech in Computer Science in June. Now, she has software job offers from four prominent IT companies. Rachana hails from Thandriyal village, Kathalapur mandal, Jagtial district. Orphaned in her childhood, she and her sister had to face many hardships right from the beginning. Rachana stayed in an orphanage while studying class X. Thereafter, she pursued diploma course in a polytechnic college in Hyderabad staying at the government-run home in Yousufguda before joining CBIT.