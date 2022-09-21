Home States Telangana

Publicise SC’s stay on tobacco GO, Telangana HC tells DGP

Published: 21st September 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

Hearing a clutch of petitions against the seizure of tobacco products, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha on Tuesday directed the DGP to issue a circular to all officials concerned regarding the orders of the Supreme Court staying the State government’s notification banning manufacture and sale of tobacco products like gutka and pan masala.

The State government had issued a notification under Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, on January 7, 2022 prohibiting the manufacture, storage and sale of gutka / pan masala containing tobacco across the state for one year with effect from January 10, 2022.

Sri Venkateswhara Traders moved the Supreme Court following which the apex court stayed the notification on March 31, 2022. Notwithstanding the SC orders, the respondents were nevertheless seizing the stocks and registering cases, counsel for the petitioner said since information regarding the SC stay was not communicated to them.

