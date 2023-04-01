Home States Telangana

NHAI allocates Rs 2.2,000 crore for Warangal-KHM greenfield highway

Meanwhile, the Centre is spending Rs 1.04 lakh crore on ongoing and upcoming projects of 3,700 km in Telangana.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major push for road infrastructure in the State, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has allotted over Rs 2,200 crore for constructing a new greenfield highway between Warangal and Khammam. On Friday, the Centre approved the four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway on NH-163G for a length of 70 km from Venkatapur village in Warangal to Venkatayapalem village in Khammam. This project is divided into two sections.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted: “In Telangana, Rs 1,111.76 is approved for the construction of four-lane access controlled greenfield highway section on NH163G (Warangal-Khammam), from Venkatapur village in Warangal District to Thallasenkesa village in Mahabubabad District. The total length of the project is 39.410 km, which will be developed under the Other Economic Corridor (NH(O)) program in Hybrid Annuity Mode (sic)”.

Gadkari said that a further Rs 1,123.32 crore was sanctioned for the construction of a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway section on NH-163G (Warangal-Khammam) from Thallasenkesa to V Venkatayapalem in Khammam district. The layout length would be 30.830 km.

Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification and Maintenance Policy) is part of the Centre’s stated endeavour to develop eco-friendly National Highways with the participation of the community, farmers, NGOs, private sector, institutions, government agencies and the forest department. 

Meanwhile, the Centre is spending Rs 1.04 lakh crore on ongoing and upcoming projects of 3,700 km in Telangana. The Regional Ring Road project which is approximately 350 km in length will be constructed with Central funding of Rs 20,000 crore. NHAI is planning to spend a whopping Rs 76,000 crore to expand the road network in Telangana in the next few years.
 

