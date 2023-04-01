NTPC’s super thermal project to be commissioned in May

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Super Thermal Project of NTPC, which was synchronised with the grid on March 24, will be commissioned commercially in May this year. Speaking to the media in Ramagundam on Friday, NTPC Ramagundam and Telangana Project Executive Director Sunil Kumar said that compared to other 800 MW power generation units in the country, the Unit-1 of Telangana project has two advanced features — around42 per cent efficiency and higher parameter.

Stating that the second unit too is being readied for synchronisation, he said about 85 per cent of the power generated in this project will be utilised only for the needs of Telangana. This project is being developed under the provisions of the AP Re-organisation Act, he said.

“NTPC Ramagundam will soon be the highest power generating plant in the country,” Sunil Kumar added. Currently, NTPC Ramagundam generates 2,600 MW of thermal power, 100 MW of floating solar power and 10 MW of land solar power.

Referring to power consumption in two Telugu States, he said: “Power consumption reached 17,000 MW per day, same as Tamil Nadu’s consumption, which is higher in the Southern States.”

He said that NTPC is also planning to set up a plant to generate power from domestic waste, including vegetables, and tree leaves.

