Telangana: Fee review of private colleges under way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has begun the process of reviewing and determining the fee structure for various medical courses offered by private unaided professional institutions in Telangana for the academic years between 2023-24 and 2025-26. These courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality medical and dental courses, and allied courses.

The managements of concerned colleges in the state are required to submit relevant financial data for the last financial year along with audited financial statements for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The data can be submitted online on the committee’s website between April 1 and 30.

According to a notification released by TAFRC on Saturday, any institution that fails to submit statements of income and expenditure, audited balance sheets, and requirements for developmental needs for the immediately preceding year, as well as particulars of expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure and other specified particulars, will not be permitted to collect any fee.

