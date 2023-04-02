Home States Telangana

Telangana: Fee review of private colleges under way

The managements of concerned colleges in the state are required to submit relevant financial data for the last financial year along with audited financial statements for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has begun the process of reviewing and determining the fee structure for various medical courses offered by private unaided professional institutions in Telangana for the academic years between 2023-24 and 2025-26. These courses include undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality medical and dental courses, and allied courses.

The managements of concerned colleges in the state are required to submit relevant financial data for the last financial year along with audited financial statements for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The data can be submitted online on the committee’s website between April 1 and 30.

According to a notification released by TAFRC on Saturday, any institution that fails to submit statements of income and expenditure, audited balance sheets, and requirements for developmental needs for the immediately preceding year, as well as particulars of expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure and other specified particulars, will not be permitted to collect any fee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee TAFRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp