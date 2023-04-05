Home States Telangana

Funding for Secunderabad railway station facelift increased to Rs 719 crore

The project, which was initially budgeted at around Rs 650 crore, has now been increased to Rs 719 crore to meet global standards and provide airport-level facilities to passengers.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Railway Station

Secunderabad Railway Station (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will soon have one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art railway stations, as the Centre aims to provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities at the Secunderabad station. The project, which was initially budgeted at around Rs 650 crore, has now been increased to Rs 719 crore to meet global standards and provide airport-level facilities to passengers.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced on Twitter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on April 8, 2023. The station will be upgraded to provide better connectivity and mobility for rail passengers, with seamless transfers from one mode to another, adequate parking, convenient pickup and drop-off areas, and decongestion of the circulating area. It also aims to generate business opportunities and revenue.

The redevelopment project will include the construction of a new station building on the existing north side with G+3 floors (22,516 sq metres) and the extension of the existing south-side building with G+3 floors (14,792 sq metres). A double-story sky concourse of 108 metres in width will also be constructed, with the first tier serving passengers and the second tier serving the public as a rooftop plaza. The project will also include the construction of a multi-level (five levels) parking lot on the north side and a separate underground parking lot on the south side. Existing platforms will be renovated and upgraded to match the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms. The station will also include a 5000 KVP solar power plant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp