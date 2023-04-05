Funding for Secunderabad railway station facelift increased to Rs 719 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will soon have one of the most advanced, state-of-the-art railway stations, as the Centre aims to provide world-class railway infrastructure and amenities at the Secunderabad station. The project, which was initially budgeted at around Rs 650 crore, has now been increased to Rs 719 crore to meet global standards and provide airport-level facilities to passengers.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced on Twitter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on April 8, 2023. The station will be upgraded to provide better connectivity and mobility for rail passengers, with seamless transfers from one mode to another, adequate parking, convenient pickup and drop-off areas, and decongestion of the circulating area. It also aims to generate business opportunities and revenue.

The redevelopment project will include the construction of a new station building on the existing north side with G+3 floors (22,516 sq metres) and the extension of the existing south-side building with G+3 floors (14,792 sq metres). A double-story sky concourse of 108 metres in width will also be constructed, with the first tier serving passengers and the second tier serving the public as a rooftop plaza. The project will also include the construction of a multi-level (five levels) parking lot on the north side and a separate underground parking lot on the south side. Existing platforms will be renovated and upgraded to match the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms. The station will also include a 5000 KVP solar power plant.

