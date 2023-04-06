Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to hear plea by BJP leader on Bandi arrest as ‘first matter’ today

Surender Reddy moved the petition, aggrieved by the actions of the police in detaining and arresting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay from his residence in Karimnagar on April 4.

Published: 06th April 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court On Wednesday admitted a house motion habeas corpus petition filed by Samreddy Surender Reddy, BJP ‘Bhagyanagar’ district president.

Surender Reddy moved the petition, aggrieved by the actions of the police in detaining and arresting BJP State President Bandi Sanjay from his residence in Karimnagar on April 4. He contended that the police’s actions were unlawful, arbitrary, violative of principles of natural justice, and unconstitutional. The court directed the registry to list the matter as the first case on Thursday.

The petitioner claimed that on April 4, Sanjay went to his residence in Karimnagar at about 11 pm to attend the 10th-day ceremony of his mother-in-law the next day on April 5. While he was having dinner at about 11.30 pm, the police detained him and took him away forcibly without informing him or his family members of the reason.

The police also prevented him from taking his daily medicines for his heart problem and a lawyer from meeting him, the petitioner alleged. By preventing Sanjay from attending the customary 10th-day ceremony of his mother-in-law, the police denied him his right to life and liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, he said.

The petitioner further alleged that the police moved his client from one location to another. As a result of the high-handed and illegal police actions, the family members, party leaders, and workers were concerned about his whereabouts and his illegal incarceration, he said.

The petitioner requested the court to order the police to immediately present Sanjay before the court and order his immediate release in the interest of justice. The High Court will consider the plea as the first matter on Thursday. Respondents in the plea include the Principal Secretary, Department of Home, DGP, Karimnagar Police Commissioner, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, SHO, Karimnagar I-Town Police Station, and SHO, Bommalaramaram Police Station.

