2 die, many hurt in Saleshwaram Jatara

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Two persons died while many others were injured during the Saleshwaram Lingamaiah Jatara in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Devotees stated that while stampede-like situations and individuals falling into the open well in front of the temple, situated inside a massive cave, are not uncommon, this year’s incident was worsened by various factors such as inadequate planning by the forest department, infighting among the Chenchus to claim control over the festival, among other reasons.

One of the deceased, G Chandraiah, 50, who was a resident of Vanapatla village, slipped on a stone and suffered a heart attack at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night. Another victim, Abhishek, 32, who was from Wanaparthy, suffocated to death after being trapped in a stampede-like situation near the temple. Additionally, eyewitnesses said a five-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after a boulder came tumbling down on his leg.

Devotees faced difficulties reaching the temple from Rampur village, including a treacherous trail and several hours of travel. The Chenchu community requested the forest department to permit devotees into the forest for five days during the festival. However, the department allowed entry for only three days (April 5-7) via the Farhabad checkpost on the Srisailam highway from 7 am to 5 pm.

As a result, devotees who arrived on April 4 had to wait until Wednesday at 5 am to enter. The high influx of devotees caused crowding, and safety railings were scarce near the narrow path, leading to the temple, resulting in the danger of falling into gorges. Devotees pointed out the lack of police and medical officials in the area, making it difficult to respond to emergencies.

Vendors selling water and snacks charged more than double the original price. The forest department collected tolls from devotees based on their vehicle type, with rates ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. Thousands of parked vehicles on the road leading to Rampur led to traffic congestion. On Wednesday, the full moon day and the most auspicious day of the festival, heavy rain worsened the situation for both devotees and officials.

The Chenchus of Appapur and Rampur villages disputed the temple’s ownership, causing planning issues. The festival, which was previously celebrated together by all Chenchus, is now seen as an opportunity for financial gain, with a lack of transparency in managing the event and its funds. The Saleshwaram Alaya Trust initially requested an 11-day festival, but the forest department has limited entry to three days due to wildlife protection.

The absence of planning, and timely response to emergencies led to the devotees’ frustration, resulting in half of them returning without offering prayers to ‘Saleshwaram Lingamaiah.’

NAGARKURNOOL: Two persons died while many others were injured during the Saleshwaram Lingamaiah Jatara in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Devotees stated that while stampede-like situations and individuals falling into the open well in front of the temple, situated inside a massive cave, are not uncommon, this year’s incident was worsened by various factors such as inadequate planning by the forest department, infighting among the Chenchus to claim control over the festival, among other reasons. One of the deceased, G Chandraiah, 50, who was a resident of Vanapatla village, slipped on a stone and suffered a heart attack at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night. Another victim, Abhishek, 32, who was from Wanaparthy, suffocated to death after being trapped in a stampede-like situation near the temple. Additionally, eyewitnesses said a five-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after a boulder came tumbling down on his leg. Devotees faced difficulties reaching the temple from Rampur village, including a treacherous trail and several hours of travel. The Chenchu community requested the forest department to permit devotees into the forest for five days during the festival. However, the department allowed entry for only three days (April 5-7) via the Farhabad checkpost on the Srisailam highway from 7 am to 5 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a result, devotees who arrived on April 4 had to wait until Wednesday at 5 am to enter. The high influx of devotees caused crowding, and safety railings were scarce near the narrow path, leading to the temple, resulting in the danger of falling into gorges. Devotees pointed out the lack of police and medical officials in the area, making it difficult to respond to emergencies. Vendors selling water and snacks charged more than double the original price. The forest department collected tolls from devotees based on their vehicle type, with rates ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. Thousands of parked vehicles on the road leading to Rampur led to traffic congestion. On Wednesday, the full moon day and the most auspicious day of the festival, heavy rain worsened the situation for both devotees and officials. The Chenchus of Appapur and Rampur villages disputed the temple’s ownership, causing planning issues. The festival, which was previously celebrated together by all Chenchus, is now seen as an opportunity for financial gain, with a lack of transparency in managing the event and its funds. The Saleshwaram Alaya Trust initially requested an 11-day festival, but the forest department has limited entry to three days due to wildlife protection. The absence of planning, and timely response to emergencies led to the devotees’ frustration, resulting in half of them returning without offering prayers to ‘Saleshwaram Lingamaiah.’