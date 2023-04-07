Home States Telangana

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on April 8, to launch projects worth over Rs.11k cr

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station.

Published: 07th April 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

modi

A file photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express here on Saturday.

In a brisk visit to the city, Modi will also participate in a public meeting at Parade Ground here, official sources said.

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, near here and five National Highway projects.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs.720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multi-modal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

During the visit, Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option, a press release from railways said on Thursday.

He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project.

The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at a cost of nearly Rs.1,410 crore.

The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

At the public programme at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.

This is a testimony of the PM's vision of strengthening health infrastructure across the country, an official release had said earlier.

AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at the cost of more than Rs.1,350 crore.

The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs.7,850 crore.

These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

Modi is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu after the Hyderabad visit the same day.

