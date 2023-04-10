Lite byte: Text, don’t call, says Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

Text, don’t call, says Revanth

Mobile phones have made the lives of humans easier, but for some people like TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, they are a headache. While his compatriots in other parties are available on phone for party leaders and cadres, Revanth is accused of being inaccessible. This has caused much heartburn in Congress, so much so that party leaders complained about this to the high command’s emissary. After this, Revanth changed his personal assistant for not taking the calls of senior leaders. When TNIE mentioned this to Revanth, he revealed a bitter experience. According to Revanth, a certain party colleague, without the TPCC chief’s knowledge, put him on on conference call. “When a trusted person did something like that, and incidences of calls being recorded, I do not prefer using the phone to talk. I would rather interact with text messages. Please text me in case you want to reach me,” he said.

Modi’s fitness tips to 2 ex-MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for giving fitness advice to fellow politicians, and he had some suggestions for two BJP state leaders during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. When greeted by former MPs AP Jithendar Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy at the Secunderabad Railway Station, Modi told them in a lighter vein that their tummies were protruding, and they needed to take care of their fitness. The Prime Minister’s comments sparked a round of laughter among those present there. He also told BJP MLA Eatala Rajender that everybody needed to rally behind the party’s State president, and they all had to participate in every activity and programme announced by Bandi Sanjay.

Venkat loyal, but conditions apply

Despite being part of the Congress for three decades and serving as a student leader, MLA, Minister and now MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s loyalty is put to a litmus test ever so often. This is after his younger brother ditched the party for the BJP. Recently, responding to a news report, Venkat made it clear that Congress flows in his blood, and he would not change his loyalties. However, he stressed that “if and buts” are applicable. While professing to continue in Congress, Venkat said that if he ever desires to shift, he would discuss with his supporters, leaving the question “will he, won’t he?” hanging in the air.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi

Text, don’t call, says Revanth Mobile phones have made the lives of humans easier, but for some people like TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, they are a headache. While his compatriots in other parties are available on phone for party leaders and cadres, Revanth is accused of being inaccessible. This has caused much heartburn in Congress, so much so that party leaders complained about this to the high command’s emissary. After this, Revanth changed his personal assistant for not taking the calls of senior leaders. When TNIE mentioned this to Revanth, he revealed a bitter experience. According to Revanth, a certain party colleague, without the TPCC chief’s knowledge, put him on on conference call. “When a trusted person did something like that, and incidences of calls being recorded, I do not prefer using the phone to talk. I would rather interact with text messages. Please text me in case you want to reach me,” he said. Modi’s fitness tips to 2 ex-MPs Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for giving fitness advice to fellow politicians, and he had some suggestions for two BJP state leaders during his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday. When greeted by former MPs AP Jithendar Reddy and G Vivek Venkatswamy at the Secunderabad Railway Station, Modi told them in a lighter vein that their tummies were protruding, and they needed to take care of their fitness. The Prime Minister’s comments sparked a round of laughter among those present there. He also told BJP MLA Eatala Rajender that everybody needed to rally behind the party’s State president, and they all had to participate in every activity and programme announced by Bandi Sanjay. Venkat loyal, but conditions apply Despite being part of the Congress for three decades and serving as a student leader, MLA, Minister and now MP, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s loyalty is put to a litmus test ever so often. This is after his younger brother ditched the party for the BJP. Recently, responding to a news report, Venkat made it clear that Congress flows in his blood, and he would not change his loyalties. However, he stressed that “if and buts” are applicable. While professing to continue in Congress, Venkat said that if he ever desires to shift, he would discuss with his supporters, leaving the question “will he, won’t he?” hanging in the air.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inputs: B Kartheek, Vivek Bhoomi