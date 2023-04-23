State Congress to launch talent hunt for selection of spokespersons in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After realising the importance of effective communication to reach out to the voters, the Telangana Congress has decided to go in for a talent hunt for those who can act as its spokespersons.

As BJP is becoming menacingly powerful, the Congress has decided to sharpen its weapons by hand-picking spokespersons who can speak well, build an effective argument in defence of the party, launch a counter-attack, and pull out instances of achievements of the party when it was in power in the past in support of what they would be able to do in the future if voted to power.

The party will kick-start talent hunt in Hyderabad soon. It will be organised by the AICC media department, which will conduct interviews with potential candidates from different districts and backgrounds.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their knowledge of local issues, language proficiency, and commitment to the party’s ideology. The selection process will involve multiple rounds of tests, which include a written test, group discussions, and personal interviews.

TPCC vice-president and Media in-charge Chamala Kiran Reddy told TNIE that interested candidates can apply for the Talent Hunt Programme. They will have to submit their applications through the official party website or by mailing them to the AICC media department.

Senior Congress leaders to conduct workshop for spokespersons

The TPCC vice president said that the selection process will be announced soon. The applications should include a resume, a cover letter highlighting their relevant skills and experience, and any other supporting documents or references. After short-listing the applications, the candidates will be invited to Hyderabad Gandhi Bhavan for the selection process. The exact dates and venue will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates, he added.

Reddy said that the selected spokespersons will undergo training sessions and workshops to enhance their abilities. They will then be asked to take up roles that fit them well. The training will cover various aspects of working as a spokesperson, including maintaining media relations, crisis management, public relations, and digital media.

The workshops will be conducted by senior party leaders, media professionals, and experts from various fields. The media in charge of Telangana also stated that the talent hunt programme for spokespersons provides a unique opportunity for individuals who want to be a part of Rahul Gandhi’s vision to inject young talent into the party and encourage youths to join politics.

Selected spokespersons will have the chance to represent the party at various levels, including the district, State, and national levels. They will also interact with senior party leaders and media professionals, gaining valuable exposure to different aspects of politics and governance.

HYDERABAD: After realising the importance of effective communication to reach out to the voters, the Telangana Congress has decided to go in for a talent hunt for those who can act as its spokespersons. As BJP is becoming menacingly powerful, the Congress has decided to sharpen its weapons by hand-picking spokespersons who can speak well, build an effective argument in defence of the party, launch a counter-attack, and pull out instances of achievements of the party when it was in power in the past in support of what they would be able to do in the future if voted to power. The party will kick-start talent hunt in Hyderabad soon. It will be organised by the AICC media department, which will conduct interviews with potential candidates from different districts and backgrounds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The candidates will be selected on the basis of their knowledge of local issues, language proficiency, and commitment to the party’s ideology. The selection process will involve multiple rounds of tests, which include a written test, group discussions, and personal interviews. TPCC vice-president and Media in-charge Chamala Kiran Reddy told TNIE that interested candidates can apply for the Talent Hunt Programme. They will have to submit their applications through the official party website or by mailing them to the AICC media department. Senior Congress leaders to conduct workshop for spokespersons The TPCC vice president said that the selection process will be announced soon. The applications should include a resume, a cover letter highlighting their relevant skills and experience, and any other supporting documents or references. After short-listing the applications, the candidates will be invited to Hyderabad Gandhi Bhavan for the selection process. The exact dates and venue will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates, he added. Reddy said that the selected spokespersons will undergo training sessions and workshops to enhance their abilities. They will then be asked to take up roles that fit them well. The training will cover various aspects of working as a spokesperson, including maintaining media relations, crisis management, public relations, and digital media. The workshops will be conducted by senior party leaders, media professionals, and experts from various fields. The media in charge of Telangana also stated that the talent hunt programme for spokespersons provides a unique opportunity for individuals who want to be a part of Rahul Gandhi’s vision to inject young talent into the party and encourage youths to join politics. Selected spokespersons will have the chance to represent the party at various levels, including the district, State, and national levels. They will also interact with senior party leaders and media professionals, gaining valuable exposure to different aspects of politics and governance.