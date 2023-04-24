Home States Telangana

Telangana mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth Naik to summit Mount Everest

Yashwanth Naik says that he aims to be the youngest mountaineer from the tribal community to accomplish this feat.

Bhukya Yashwanth Naik

Bhukya Yashwanth Naik from Mahabubabad trains for big day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a part of the famous mountaineering challenge, popularly known as The Seven Summits, which involves scaling the highest mountains of each of the seven continents, Bhukya Yashwanth Naik, a 19-year-old mountaineer from Mahabubabad district is now all set to summit the Mount Everest.

This summit of the Earth’s highest mountain will be his third trial as he earlier scaled the highest peaks of Europe and African continents, Mount Elbrus in Russia and Mount Kilimanjaro by 2022. Yashwanth Naik says that he aims to be the youngest mountaineer from the tribal community to accomplish this feat.

He also informed that the summit will be held from April 29 at the base camp of Everest which is 5,364 metres high. Later within a month, he will be scaling the entire Mt Everest peak which is 8,848 metres.

Speaking to TNIE, Yashwanth said, “I received intensive training in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 days. There I had to climb mountains every day, of different levels like 3000 metres, 4300 metres, and 5000 metres to acclimatise my body to low oxygen levels. I had to run with 15 kg of weight which is physically challenging. I also gained knowledge on the equipment and gear required, based on the height of the mountains. I successfully qualified for all the other tasks as well which made me eligible to summit Mt Everest.”

“ It requires 8-12 days to submit the base camp while it takes 52 days for the entire Everest summit. During the summit, we cannot rest because of the freezing temperatures and continue walking to keep the blood circulating and to warm our bodies. When it comes to sources of energy we mostly depend on liquids and tablets.”

“As Everest has many volcanoes and has extremely unpredictable climatic conditions, it is a high-risk climb. Recently, three Sherpas died during the summit. Yet, I am determined to successfully complete this climb.”

“While climbing these mighty mountains is a challenge, finding sponsorships is a bigger challenge. SR Software Solutions private limited is providing sponsorship for this summit.”

