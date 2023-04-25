Home States Telangana

Y S Sharmila assaults cops, sent to jail for 14 days

Published: 25th April 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila hits a police officer in Hyderabad on Monday

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila hits a police officer in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court remanded YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila to 14-day 
judicial custody on Monday. She was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly manhandling police personnel. She is currently lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Chanchalguda.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Sharmila.

However, it is unclear whether the police have registered a case against Vijayamma — mother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila.  — who also reportedly slapped another woman police constable at the Banjara Hills police station.

Visuals of Sharmila and Vijayamma slapping the police personnel were circulated widely on social media 
platforms.

The mother-daughter duo, however, claimed that they reacted in ‘self-defence’. In the early hours of Monday, the YSRTP chief tried to venture out of her residence. However, when the police prevented her from doing so, she was visibly agitated over “police restricting her movements on every occasion”. 

Sharmila’s mother Vijayamma slaps a cop

Hyderabad West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joel Davis said, “We have received information that Sharmila will be going to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office. Our officers reached her residence to brief her that she had no permission to proceed.” 

However, an enraged Sharmila allegedly obstructed a sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station and hit him with her hands. 

The SI can be heard saying, “Why are you hitting me?” A few moments later, Sharmila allegedly slapped a female constable for “roughly handling” her.

Immediately, the police arrested Sharmila and shifted her to the Banjara Hills Police Station where she was kept for nearly three hours. After her arrest, Vijayamma arrived at the police station to see her daughter. 
However, after the police turned down her requests, Vijayamma also allegedly slapped another female 
police constable who was trying to persuade her to return home.

