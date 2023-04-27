In touch with Nitish, but no tie-up with BRS ‘main rival’ Congress: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Categorically ruling out the possibility of BRS having an understanding or electoral alliance with either the Congress or the BJP, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was in regular touch with leaders like MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Rama Rao recalled the recent statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Congress would not forge any alliance with the BRS. “Recently, Rahul Gandhi announced that his party will not have any alliance with BRS. But who asked him for an alliance with BRS?,” Rama Rao wondered.

His comments assume significance in the wake of reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and KCR as part of his efforts to bring unity among Opposition leaders. Nitish also met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi recently.

Exuding confidence that the BRS would get 90 to 100 seats in the Assembly elections, expected to be held in December, Rama Rao declared that Congress was their main rival. He said that the BRS would register a hat-trick of victories in Telangana and KCR would be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time, a first in south India.

Asked whether he would step into the shoes of his father after the elections, KT Rama Rao said: “KCR will turn 70 by the time elections are over. US president Joe Biden is 80 now. He is trying for next term”.

“We are well poised to come to power. Let, the Congress and the BJP declare their CM candidates so that people will know the subject knowledge and policies of their candidates,” Rama Rao said. He alleged that the leaders of the Congress and the BJP were very active on social media, but were barely visible in society. “I am sure that the BJP will forfeit its deposits in 100 Assembly segments in the State,” he said.

Stating that the ‘sapling’ called BRS grew into a big tree, as it will complete 22 years of formation on Thursday, Rama Rao said despite the TRS being transformed into BRS, the flag, agenda, philosophy, DNA, election symbol and the leader did not change.

“The BRS is expanding to other states, a day will come that Telangana may command national politics in future,” Rama Rao said, adding that Congress failed miserably as the principal Opposition party while the BJP government’s performance was “disastrous”.

“There is a clear-cut political vacuum in the country. Some people are asking, if not Modi then, who? My question is who was Modi in 2010? No one knew him before 2010. But, he entered the national political arena with the “Gujarat Model”,” Rama Rao said.

He hastened to add that the Gujarat model was a “golmal model” and the Telangana model should be introduced to the country. “Why cannot we introduce impactful governance in Telangana to the country,” the BRS working president asked.

He said that the BRS expansion plans were started with Maharashtra, where there was a good response to the party.“Maharashtra is a symptom. The BRS may expand to Karnataka, AP and other States as per the availability of resources and depending on the mood of the people. I cannot predict the future. But, the country will surely recognise the leadership skill of KCR. Our intention is not to contest in all the Lok Sabha seats immediately. The BJP did not get an absolute majority in Lok Sabha from just two Lok Sabha seats overnight,” Rama Rao recalled. He, however, said that KCR would plan with clinical precision.

Prime focus is TS

Rama Rao said that though KCR entered into national politics, he would continue to focus on Telangana and Hyderabad.

Muslim reservations:

Rama Rao said that the TS government provided reservations to Muslims on a socio-economic basis and not on religious basis. The matter was in the Supreme Court. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on a sub-judice matter, he said.

What KTR says

VSP bid

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited did not submit the expression of interest for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, as it lacked the eligibility to participate. Secondly, the VSP has depended on Bailadilla mines. Bailadilla mines are owned by Adani and whoever filed the bids may go into the control of Adani.

On leaders taking oaths

Let, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy take an oath on vote for note case and Huzurabad bypoll. Let, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay take oath by holding his hand on the head of the PM that Modi has no connection with Adani.

Youth Meetings

The BRS will organise meetings with youths to highlight the progress achieved by the BRS government in education and employment sectors and the partisan attitude of the Centre towards Telangana in sanctioning educational institutions.

Karnataka polls

We are throwing our weight behind JD(S) in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The joke doing rounds is that BJP might lose Karnataka polls, but may form the government in the state.

Sikhandi

Like in the Mahabharata, the BJP is fighting with Sikhandis in Telangana. The people should know who these Sikhandis are.

Governor

Whether the elected government should work or those who are nominated will hold ransom, needs

to be debated.

AP leaders’ praise for Modi

Why are AP leaders, both ruling and in Opposition, praising Modi? Are they praising Modi for implementing the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act?

On Modi

ATM means ‘Adani To Modi’. The most corrupt, inept, inefficient and incompetent PM the country ever had is Modi. Modi is an utter flop PM on all fronts. Modi and Amit Shah are not the kings of the universe. They are at the mercy of the people. No post is permanent in politics. Modi is not a greater leader than Napoleon, Hitler and Mussolini. We are not foolish to think that we are permanent. We are only saying that KCR will vacate the CM seat and assume charge as CM again after the next elections.

