KCR jeopardising lives of lakhs of unemployed youth: Revanth Reddy

NALGONDA: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was playing with the lives of unemployed youth in the State. Speaking at the Congress Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha organised at the Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda, he said that the Chief Minister and his family have sold the lives of lakhs of unemployed youth for hundreds of crores.

“The situation in the State is so bad that the government is even unable to conduct exams,” he said. Alleging that the BRS MLAs are grabbing lands, he said that people are being forced to live like slaves in the Nalgonda district.

“The Nalgonda district had leaders like Ravi Narayana Reddy, Mallu Swarajyam, Palvai, Arutla Kamaladevi and Chakilam Srinivasa Rao. But, you know what kind of leaders we are seeing now,” he saidd.

“When KCR approached Jana Reddy stating that he was unable to carry on the Telangana movement, the former formed the JAC for the purpose. I want to remind the people that JAC means Jana Action Committee. Konda Laxman Bapuji sacrificed his post during the Telangana movement,” he said.

“KCR, you made your daughter a Birla, son-in-law an Ambani and son a Tata. You became a Charles (Sobhraj). Is this your Telangana model? he wondered. “If we say that BRS MLAs are taking bribes, they deny it. Yesterday, KCR said that he had a list of MLAs who took bribes. Do we need a government that takes 30 per cent commissions?" he asked. Other senior leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, K Jana Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy also participated in this meeting.

