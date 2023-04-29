Home States Telangana

KCR jeopardising lives of lakhs of unemployed youth: Revanth Reddy

“The situation in the State is so bad that the government is even unable to conduct exams,” he said.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy hugs Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during a Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha in Nalgonda.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy hugs Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during a Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha in Nalgonda.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was playing with the lives of unemployed youth in the State. Speaking at the Congress Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha organised at the Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda, he said that the Chief Minister and his family have sold the lives of lakhs of unemployed youth for hundreds of crores. 

“The situation in the State is so bad that the government is even unable to conduct exams,” he said. Alleging that the BRS MLAs are grabbing lands, he said that people are being forced to live like slaves in the Nalgonda district.

“The Nalgonda district had leaders like Ravi Narayana Reddy, Mallu Swarajyam, Palvai, Arutla Kamaladevi and Chakilam Srinivasa Rao. But, you know what kind of leaders we are seeing now,” he saidd.  

“When KCR approached Jana Reddy stating that he was unable to carry on the Telangana movement, the former formed the JAC for the purpose. I want to remind the people that JAC means Jana Action Committee. Konda Laxman Bapuji sacrificed his post during the Telangana movement,” he said.

“KCR, you made your daughter a Birla, son-in-law an Ambani and son a Tata. You became a Charles (Sobhraj). Is this your Telangana model? he wondered. “If we say that BRS MLAs are taking bribes, they deny it. Yesterday, KCR said that he had a list of MLAs who took bribes. Do we need a government that takes 30 per cent commissions?" he asked. Other senior leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, K Jana Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy also participated in this meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unemployed KCR
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp