Make four coal mines ready for operations by October: SCCL MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director (MD) N Sridhar has issued a directive to commence operations at the four new open-cast mines by December, with a target production of 200 lakh tonnes of coal from these projects in the upcoming year.

During a meeting held to review the progress of mines, Naini Coal (Odisha), VK Coal Mine (Kothagudem area), Rompedu open cast (Yellandu area) and Goleti Open Cast (Bellampalli area), on Thursday, Sridhar emphasised the need to complete VK Coal Mine in Kothagudem and Rompedu open cast mines in Yellandu by October, with production to begin from December.

He added that the VK coal mine is expected to yield 40 lakh tonnes of coal and the Rompedu open-cast mine to produce 20 lakh tonnes of coal in the coming year.

Awaiting permits

Regarding the Goleti open cast mine, which is awaiting forest permits from the government, Sridhar urged officials to initiate efforts immediately, aiming for production to commence from January next year, with a target of 35 lakh tonnes to be produced.

With the additional production of 200 lakh tonnes from these four mines, SCCL’s production targets will achieve new heights, contributing significantly to the company’s success, he added.

